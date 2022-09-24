Awareness programme for farmers on latest technologies held in Kargil

Srinagar: A mega Kisan Mela was organized today at Kargil by the Directorate of Extension, SKUAST Kashmir.
The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Alhaj Feroz Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Counselor LAHDC. KVK’s of both UT’s of Ladakh and Kashmir, line departments, agri-entrepreneurs and progressive farmers showed their exhibits / products, farm power machinery and latest agri and allied technologies.
The mela was organized under the instructions of the Vice Chancellor & mentorship of director extension SKUAST- Kashmir. The mela was attended by all the Executive members of LAHDC, officers of line departments Associate Director’s, all programme coordinators of KVK’s of Kashmir and Ladakh.
An interactive session of scientists, officers and farmers was held at Hussaini Auditorium Kargil. Progressive farmers of Kargil were felicitated for their appreciable work in agri and allied sectors.
The farmers praised the efforts of SKUAST-K, KVKs of Kargil, Leh and line departments in making them aware about the latest technological interventions, quality seeds, and protected structures which helped them to create successful clusters of vegetables / floriculture crops and many other enterprises in the district.
Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Prof. Dil Mohammed Makdoomi in his address informed the farmers about various schemes of GOI / UT’s in agriculture and allied sectors which shall help farmers to reap benefits.
He also stressed on the farmers to develop niche based FPO’s for better marketing and returns for which the Directorate of Extension is ready to help them in formulating the FPO’s.
The chief guest Alhaj Feroz Ahmad Khan CEC on the occasion praised the efforts of SKUAST-K in making possible this mega event which is first of its kind ever conducted at Kargil and requested that the collaborative programmes and technological support provided by SKUAST Kashmir should continue in order to make Kargil and Leh self-sufficient in various agricultural sectors.
The event was attended by more than 200 farmers including rural youth, farm women and young entrepreneurs.