Awareness programme for farmers on latest technologies held in Kargil

Srinagar: A mega Kisan Mela was organized today at Kargil by the Directorate of Extension, SKUAST Kashmir.

The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Alhaj Feroz Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Counselor LAHDC. KVK’s of both UT’s of Ladakh and Kashmir, line departments, agri-entrepreneurs and progressive farmers showed their exhibits / products, farm power machinery and latest agri and allied technologies.

The mela was organized under the instructions of the Vice Chancellor & mentorship of director extension SKUAST- Kashmir. The mela was attended by all the Executive members of LAHDC, officers of line departments Associate Director’s, all programme coordinators of KVK’s of Kashmir and Ladakh.

An interactive session of scientists, officers and farmers was held at Hussaini Auditorium Kargil. Progressive farmers of Kargil were felicitated for their appreciable work in agri and allied sectors.