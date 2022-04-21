Awareness programme on Civil Services exam held at Kulgam

Kulgam: The District Administration Kulgam today organised a day long awareness programme on Civil Services examinations at DIET, here.
The programme was organised to celebrate National Civil Services day.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion while ACR Kulgam was guest of honour. Besides, guest speakers included Burhan ul Haq, Amir Suhail, Shakeel Ahmad, Dr. Adnan Khwaja, Tawheed Ahmad Mir who are all JKAS batch 2019 officers.
During the programme, all the guests held an interaction with the hundreds of Civil services Aspirants who participated in the awareness programme. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that dedication, commitment and passion is critical to crack any kind of competitive exam. He said that Aspirants should devote quality time towards competitive Exams and should add to their knowledge base by understanding the syllabus and thoroughly preparing all the components.
He further urged aspirants to put extra efforts in order to fulfil and achieve their dreams. The aspirants should not skip preparing from books at the cost of online material available on the internet, DC said . Dr Bilal laid stress on reading from NCERTS and solving previous years question papers.
District Information Officer (DIO) Kulgam ,Tawheed Ahmad Mir , in his speech remarked that the Civil services job gives an ample opportunity to realise personal and professional goals and one can serve the society at a much bigger platform through civil services.
He also informed the aspirants that answer writing skills in the civil services exam plays a critical role in performing well and in this regard Aspirants need to develop these skills in order to crack Examination.
Burhan ul Haq, guest speaker appealed to the aspirants to prepare in advance as they have sufficient time period at their disposal as time is the essence of any competitive Examination.
He stressed upon reading newspapers to add value to the answers which Aspirants shall write in Examination.
Another guest speaker, Dr Shakeel Ahmad Bhat also addressed the gathering and apprised the aspirants about the various stages and pattern of examination including prelims, mains and interview.