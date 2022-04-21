Awareness programme on Civil Services exam held at Kulgam

District Information Officer (DIO) Kulgam ,Tawheed Ahmad Mir , in his speech remarked that the Civil services job gives an ample opportunity to realise personal and professional goals and one can serve the society at a much bigger platform through civil services.

He also informed the aspirants that answer writing skills in the civil services exam plays a critical role in performing well and in this regard Aspirants need to develop these skills in order to crack Examination.

Burhan ul Haq, guest speaker appealed to the aspirants to prepare in advance as they have sufficient time period at their disposal as time is the essence of any competitive Examination.

He stressed upon reading newspapers to add value to the answers which Aspirants shall write in Examination.

Another guest speaker, Dr Shakeel Ahmad Bhat also addressed the gathering and apprised the aspirants about the various stages and pattern of examination including prelims, mains and interview.