Awareness programme on consumer protection held

Srinagar: An awareness programme on consumer protection was held today at Government Girls Higher Secondary, School Sonwar.
The programme was held under the directions of Commissioner Secretary ( Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs), J&K and Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K.
The programme was held in light of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov” with the objective of achieving consumer awareness among the students and staff.
They were educated about the rights of consumers, precautions to be taken while receiving cooking-gas from the delivery-boy of the distributor, labeling norms on the pre-packaged commodities, issues of maximum retail price etc.