Awareness programme on digitisation of land records held in Bandipora

Bandipora: An IEC (awareness) programme regarding ULPIN and LRIS (Aap Ki Zameen Aap Ki Nigrani) was today held at Mini Secretariat, Bandipora.
The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Regional Director Survey and Land Records (S&LR) North Kashmir, Khurshid Ahmad Shah in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora.
Besides ACR Parvaiz Rahim and Tehsildar Bandipora, a huge number of people including PRIs, Patwaris, Lumberdars, chowkidars and other revenue officials participated in the awareness camp.
While throwing light on the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Regional Director S&LR (North Kashmir) apprised that under the said programme the UT of Jammu & Kashmir has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent and accountable services to the common people.
Shah said that as part of the programme, now the ULPIN is being developed by the government in order to construct an effective Land Information System.
He further described that the goal of putting ULPIN in place was to improve the accessibility of land related information and Longitude/ Latitude coordinates of a land parcel are used to identify a land parcel for ULPIN. ULPIN also aids in the prevention of land related frauds.
Shah informed the audience about digitization process and the uses and benefits of the process. Experts also informed the audience about the usage and operations of the website.
The regional director said the digitized jamabandis are available in 22 languages and can be accessed anywhere using a mobile or at CECs.
He said the digitization will further help in developing geo References and identifying geo coordinates so that it becomes easy for people to identify land at the time of sale deeds to ensure transparency.
Tehsildar and other experts also spoke on the occasion wherein they provided vital information to the audience regarding providing of revenue services to the applicants at their door steps.
A PPT showcasing the revenue services provided to the applicants in online mode was also presented before the public which was applauded and appreciated by the audience.