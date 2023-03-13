Awareness programme on digitisation of land records held in Bandipora

Bandipora: An IEC (awareness) programme regarding ULPIN and LRIS (Aap Ki Zameen Aap Ki Nigrani) was today held at Mini Secretariat, Bandipora.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Regional Director Survey and Land Records (S&LR) North Kashmir, Khurshid Ahmad Shah in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora.

Besides ACR Parvaiz Rahim and Tehsildar Bandipora, a huge number of people including PRIs, Patwaris, Lumberdars, chowkidars and other revenue officials participated in the awareness camp.

While throwing light on the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Regional Director S&LR (North Kashmir) apprised that under the said programme the UT of Jammu & Kashmir has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent and accountable services to the common people.