Awareness programme on drug abuse organised in Baramulla

Baramulla: In an ongoing effort to combat the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth, Police in Baramulla organised an enlightening awareness programme for students at Doon International School Singhpora Pattan. The event aimed to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse, prevention strategies, and appropriate responses in case of encountering drug-related situations.

Distinguished members of the Police Drug De Addiction Centre (DDC) Baramulla delivered engaging lectures to the students, empowering them with essential knowledge to recognize the symptoms of drug abuse and offering guidance on appropriate initial responses.