Awareness programme on drug abuse organised in Baramulla

Baramulla: In an ongoing effort to combat the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth, Police in Baramulla organised an enlightening awareness programme for students at Doon International School Singhpora Pattan. The event aimed to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse, prevention strategies, and appropriate responses in case of encountering drug-related situations.
Distinguished members of the Police Drug De Addiction Centre (DDC) Baramulla delivered engaging lectures to the students, empowering them with essential knowledge to recognize the symptoms of drug abuse and offering guidance on appropriate initial responses.
Mohd Ashraf and Uzma Qureshi of Police Drug De Addiction Centre Baramulla, delivered a comprehensive presentation, drawing upon their expertise and valuable insights on various facets of drug addiction. Their contribution was well-received and provided students with a deeper understanding of the challenges posed by drug abuse.
Doon International School Singhpora Pattan expressed its gratitude to Police for conducting the enlightening programme, which greatly benefitted the students and staff alike. The success of the awareness programme at Doon International School Singhpora Pattan serves as a testament to Baramulla Police's commitment to the well-being of the community and its dedication to fostering a drug-free environment for the youth.