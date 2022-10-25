Awareness programme on drug de-addiction organised in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam organised an awareness Programme on "Prevention of Drug Addiction" at Spring Buds Higher Secondary School Ompora Budgam.

The programme was hosted by Insha Hassan In-charge Drug de-addiction and Stress Management Centre DPL Budgam. Principal Spring Buds Higher Secondary School, Shahnawaz Qureshi, staff members and over 100 students of the school attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Insha Hassan highlighted the role of school management in identification of substance abusers and their role in remedial measures thereof.

Thrust was also given to the psychological and social aspects of addiction. Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also made.