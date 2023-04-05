Awareness programme on Jal Jeevan Mission conducted in Pulwama

DC in his address, highlighted the various aspects of Jal Jeevan Mission and enumerated the steps being undertaken for ensuring clean and safe drinking water to every household of the District. He also appreciated the role played by PRIs and Pani Samiti members in over-all implementation and execution of JJM projects in various panchayats of the District and further emphasized on them to play a proactive role in the support and capacity building activities being conducted by ISA partners and Jal Shakti Department so as to ensure smooth functioning of the schemes once they are functional.

The Chairperson also impressed upon stakeholders to play their role in conservation of water and water bodies in their respective area.

Nizam Mansoory, Team Leader, Project Management Consultancy, also conducted a session wherein he highlighted the various aspects of water management and overall conservation measures and the importance of Jal Jeevan Mission for ensuring clean tap water to every household. He also highlighted that the mission aims to provide fresh tap water supply to every household in the District at a rate of 55 liters per capita per day, and various trainings have been conducted to ensure the mission's effective and timely completion.