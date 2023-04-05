Awareness programme on Jal Jeevan Mission conducted in Pulwama

Pulwama: The Project Management Consultancy Mission Directorate, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, in collaboration with District Administration, District Jal Jeevan Mission, Pulwama conducted a day-long mega handholding cum awareness program at Auditorium (GDC Pulwama).
The programme witnessed overwhelming participation of various stakeholders including Pani Samiti members, Sarpanches, field staff of Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretaries), Jal Shakti Department (PHE), District Project Management Unit JJM Staff, Implementation Support Agency (ISA) Gramin Vikas Trust representatives, Anganwadi/ASHA workers, water testing lab staff, and FTK Trained Women from various panchayats.
The inaugural session of the program was presided over by the District Development Commissioner & Chairperson District Jal Jeevan Mission, Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary in the presence of Superintending Engineer/ Nodal Officer, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Nisar Ahmad and other officers of various Departments.
DC in his address, highlighted the various aspects of Jal Jeevan Mission and enumerated the steps being undertaken for ensuring clean and safe drinking water to every household of the District. He also appreciated the role played by PRIs and Pani Samiti members in over-all implementation and execution of JJM projects in various panchayats of the District and further emphasized on them to play a proactive role in the support and capacity building activities being conducted by ISA partners and Jal Shakti Department so as to ensure smooth functioning of the schemes once they are functional.
The Chairperson also impressed upon stakeholders to play their role in conservation of water and water bodies in their respective area.
Nizam Mansoory, Team Leader, Project Management Consultancy, also conducted a session wherein he highlighted the various aspects of water management and overall conservation measures and the importance of Jal Jeevan Mission for ensuring clean tap water to every household. He also highlighted that the mission aims to provide fresh tap water supply to every household in the District at a rate of 55 liters per capita per day, and various trainings have been conducted to ensure the mission's effective and timely completion.