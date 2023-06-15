Awareness programme on Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: An awareness programme regarding Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan and the adoption of good pharmacy practices was organised by Drug and Food Control Organization Ganderbal and in collaboration with the Chemists and Druggists Association Ganderbal.

State Drugs Controller J&K Lotika Khajuria was chief guest on the occasion. The objective of the awareness programme was to strengthen action and cooperation of the pharma fraternity in achieving role model society free of drug abuse and disseminate the role of pharmacists to achieve good pharmacy practices in Ganderbal District.

Further the chemists and distributors of the area were sensitized regarding the importance of CCTV installation, computerized billing system and good pharmacy practices. Chemists were also educated regarding the consequences of non maintenance of proper records. Joint Drugs Controller Irfana Ahmad, Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir Division Nighat Andrabi, Deputy Drug Controller HQ Surinder Mohan and Assistant Drug Controller Ganderbal/ Bandipora Nageena Akhter were among those who spoke on the occasion.

President GDCA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishtiyaq Qadri also spoke on the occasion and extent thanks to the department for holding such awareness programme in the District and assured full cooperation and support in the future events.

Drug Inspector Kangan Hadiya Shah conducted the proceedings of the event while a vote of thanks was proposed by Zafar Ahmed, DCO Ganderbal.