Awareness programme on revision of Photo Electoral Rolls held

Srinagar: On the directions of District Election Officer Avny Lavasa, a part of a series of awareness programmes regarding Special Summary Revision 2023 of Photo Electoral Rolls, was organised.

The event was organised by Nodal Officer SVEEP Jammu, Devinder Singh Manhas along with DLMTs Dr Ajay Singh Manhas, Dr Avineet,Neeraj Jamwal, Satpal and Darshan Lal, Subash Singh, Sandeep Choudhary, Ashok Kumar and Anil Kumar regarding the Electoral process on national voters service portal at four different locations.