Awareness programme on revision of Photo Electoral Rolls held

Srinagar: On the directions of District Election Officer Avny Lavasa, a part of a series of awareness programmes regarding Special Summary Revision 2023 of Photo Electoral Rolls, was organised.
The event was organised by Nodal Officer SVEEP Jammu, Devinder Singh Manhas along with DLMTs Dr Ajay Singh Manhas, Dr Avineet,Neeraj Jamwal, Satpal and Darshan Lal, Subash Singh, Sandeep Choudhary, Ashok Kumar and Anil Kumar regarding the Electoral process on national voters service portal at four different locations.
A large number of people, especially young and first time voters were apprised about the process of registration through offline as well as online mode which includes Form 6,7,8, new introduced Form 6B and the upcoming camp regarding registration process. The chairman V.S.Jamwal and Director Dinesh Gupta of Yoganada College and sarpanch Sanjeev singh Panchayat Ranjan appreciated the efforts done by SVEEP team.
Various queries posed by students of Yoganada college regarding the electoral process were redressed by DLMTs.