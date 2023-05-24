Awareness programme under Mission Life held

Bandipora: Forest Division Bandipora organised an awareness programme on Mission Life in collaboration with Education Department Bandipora at Higher Secondary School Nadihal, here.

The event comprised a debate and painting competition on the theme ‘Mission Life’. During the event, students spoke about actions to be taken at individual level for a sustainable living which is the theme of the mission.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Mudasir Mehmood on the occasion spoke about the initiative of Mission Life which is an India led initiative for the world and how small decisions at individual level can bring great impact for a sustainable future.