Awareness, training workshop on lifestyle diseases held in Bandipora

Bandipora: The District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, ICDS department Bandipora, Health department besides Education department Saturday organised a mega awareness cum screening cum training workshop to address lifestyle diseases and health-related ailments in our society.

The workshop was presided over by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Ali Afsar Khan, and was attended by experts, healthcare professionals, and educators to address the growing concern of lifestyle diseases that have been impacting the health and well-being of people.

District Nodal Officer Coordination/District Programme Officer Mohammad Ashraf Hakak was also present on the occasion.

During awareness sessions, healthcare experts led informative sessions on lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, anemia, hypertension, obesity, and heart diseases. These sessions focused on raising awareness about the risk factors, preventive measures, and the importance of early detection of such ailments.

A special session was held on the health issues of women folk. Health experts on the occasion threadbare discussed causes and treatment of different health issues prevalent in women right from adolescent period of age. Experts also informed the participants regarding various healthcare schemes available especially for women folk including pregnant women.

During the programme, specialized training sessions were conducted by certified trainers to equip participants with knowledge and skills related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The sessions covered topics like nutrition, physical fitness, and stress management.

The workshop witnessed active participation from community members, fostering a sense of responsibility towards personal health and the health of their families.

Meanwhile, free health screening camps were organized where participants could undergo essential health check-ups, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar tests, and BMI assessments. It was given out that setting up of screening camps was aimed at identifying potential health issues in their early stages.

The ADDC on the occasion said that such workshops play an important role in promoting a healthier lifestyle in our society. He said that the district administration is committed to conduct such programmes in future as well.