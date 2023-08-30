Ayushman Bhava campaign arrangements reviewed

Kulgam: To review arrangements for smooth conduct of Ayushman Bhava campaign in the district, a meeting of officers was held at mini-secretariat here under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, it was informed that Ayushman Bhava campaign had been launched to ensure saturation in coverage of health schemes on mission mode and is an umbrella of various health care initiatives.