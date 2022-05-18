Azad addresses protesting Pandits telephonically

Anantnag: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed the protesting Kashmiri Pandits telephonically at Vessu area of south Kashmir's Annatnag district on Tuesday.
The community has been protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat for the last six days.
Azad congratulated the Pandit community for mustering the courage to stage a sit-in against the targeted killing.
He said that during the Congress party's recent meeting in Udipur they included the concerns of Kashmiri Pandits in the party resolution.
“We mentioned the rising militancy and the killings of innocent people in our party resolution,” Azad said. He said that the Government must assure the security of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them employment.
Congress leader said that militancy could be eradicated only if people of all faiths combat it together. “Militancy will end only if Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs will fight it together,” he added.