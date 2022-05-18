Azad addresses protesting Pandits telephonically

Azad congratulated the Pandit community for mustering the courage to stage a sit-in against the targeted killing.

He said that during the Congress party's recent meeting in Udipur they included the concerns of Kashmiri Pandits in the party resolution.

“We mentioned the rising militancy and the killings of innocent people in our party resolution,” Azad said. He said that the Government must assure the security of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them employment.