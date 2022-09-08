Azad takes dig at Sonia, Rahul

Bhaderwah: Taking a dig at his former leaders Sonia a Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he maintains a dignified silence but they kept on firing missiles at him.
“But when I retaliated, they got grounded with a single shot of 303 rifle,"he said while addressing a rally at Bhalla township in Doda.
Azad was accompanied by former Ministers G M Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani, two time MLC Naresh Gupta, Mohd Aslam Goni, retired IGP P R Manhas and BDC Chairpersons Bhalla and Kahara. Azad said that he will fight to restore the statehood and the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The first right on the land of Jammu and Kashmir and jobs is that of our people and it's my foremost priority to fight to give my people their right to their," Azad said.
Taking a pot shot at Soniya Gandhi and Rahul, Azad said that in his 50 years of political career he neither used fowl language against any of his political rivals nor has ever made below the belt remarks but they pushed me to corner to retaliate.
"After my resignation letter, I maintained a dignified silence for four days but when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul kept on attacking at me, I was left with no other option but to make my point as my religion and ethics of politics give you the right to protect yourself, when you are attacked," Azad said.