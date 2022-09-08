Azad takes dig at Sonia, Rahul

Bhaderwah: Taking a dig at his former leaders Sonia a Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he maintains a dignified silence but they kept on firing missiles at him.

“But when I retaliated, they got grounded with a single shot of 303 rifle,"he said while addressing a rally at Bhalla township in Doda.

Azad was accompanied by former Ministers G M Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani, two time MLC Naresh Gupta, Mohd Aslam Goni, retired IGP P R Manhas and BDC Chairpersons Bhalla and Kahara. Azad said that he will fight to restore the statehood and the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.