‘AZADI KA AMRIT MAHASAV’ | Police organises awareness programme for students in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahasav’ organised a one-day awareness programme under the theme ‘Police in Amrit Kall’ for the students at Police Station Litter.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad chaired the programme while DySP DAR, SDPO Litter, and SHO Litter were also present on the occasion.

The statement said that 60 students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Litter and Wasoora as well as Government High School Lasipora attended the programme.