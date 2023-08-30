‘AZADI KA AMRIT MAHASAV’ | Police organises awareness programme for students in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahasav’ organised a one-day awareness programme under the theme ‘Police in Amrit Kall’ for the students at Police Station Litter.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad chaired the programme while DySP DAR, SDPO Litter, and SHO Litter were also present on the occasion.
The statement said that 60 students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Litter and Wasoora as well as Government High School Lasipora attended the programme.
It said that the programme garnered a vibrant atmosphere of learning.
“This heartening response was welcomed by District Police Pulwama, emphasising the importance of nurturing community connections,” the Police statement said.
It said that with the aim of acquainting participants with the functioning of the Police and the services they provide, the programme took students on an insightful journey.
The statement said that they explored the SHO office, the MHC office, and the CCTNS Lab, gaining invaluable insights into the multifaceted realm of Police operations.
It said that the students were also awarded with participation certificates to boost their morale for their future participation in such programmes.