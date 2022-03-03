Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Cultural Unit Sgr of DIPR presents programme

Srinagar: As part of ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, initiative of the government, the Cultural Unit Srinagar of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today presented a cultural programme on eve of World Wildlife Day at Dachigam National Park, here.
The programme was organised by Central Division Srinagar of Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K.
On the occasion, the artists of the Cultural Unit viz. Music Composer, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Anzwali; Programme Producer, Hilal Ahmad Mattoo; Senior Cultural Assistant G.M Khanday and team presented chakri and rouf, reciting the verses of Sheikh-Ul-Alam ‘An Poshi Teli Yeli Wan Poshe’, to highlight the importance of preservation of forests and wildlife.
Speaking at the event, the Cultural Officer Srinagar, Burhan Hussain said that the Cultural Wing of Information department has been organizing programmes on a wide range of issues viz. Covid-19, save forests, save Dal, save Wildlife, Eco-tourism, Education and other campaigns all across Kashmir.
He said the department has been contributing to preserve the cultural ethos of Kashmir and revive its erstwhile glory. He also added that such programmes shall continue in future also.