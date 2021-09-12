Aziz Hajini’s demise widely condoled

Srinagar: The demise of noted writer and former secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Aziz Hajini was widely condoled across the political, social and literary circles of J&K on Sunday.

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah said, “Hajini was an ace litterateur and a staunch advocate of Kashmiri language. With his roots in Kashmiri literature, he played a role in bringing the contemporary sensibility to Kashmiri poetry. A scholar, a critic-par excellence and a legendary writer, his labour for introducing the Kashmiri language in schools is unparalleled,” he said.

The statement said that the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed condolence with the bereaved family saying, “A doyen of Kashmiri literature, his demise has created a void in the literary circles of Kashmir, which will be unattainable to fill for years to come. An ardent advocate of Kashmiri language, his absence will be felt ominously in academic and literary quarters.”

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather and Muhammad Akbar Lone and others also expressed grief over Hajni’s demise. Expressing grief over the demise of Hajini, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari in his condolence message described him as an epitome of humility, intellect and compassion.

“His demise has left a huge void in Kashmir’s literary and intellectual strata. His contribution towards cultural renaissance, especially with regards to reviving the spirit of Kashmiriyat during his stint as secretary JKAACL will be remembered for times to come,” Bukhari said.

Terming the passing away of Hajini as a great loss to Kashmiri language, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir in his condolence message said Hajini’s contributions to Kashmir language and literature was immense.

Expressing grief over Hajini’s demise, CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement termed him a compassionate man of great conviction and someone known for his works in the field of Kashmiri literature.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen in his condolence message eulogised Hajini’s contribution in the development, promotion and preservation of Kashmiri language and literature and said that his demise had created a huge void in the literary circles. Former union minister Saifuddin Soz termed Hajini's death a loss to Kashmir, particularly the Kashmiri literary society.

Expressing sorrow over the demise of Hajini, JKAACL Secretary, Additional Secretary, Central and other senior functionaries conveyed sympathies and condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez also condoled the demise of Hajini and termed it a great loss to Kashmiri language.

Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK) termed Hajini, who was the organisation’s patron, a man of letters who struggled all his life and emerged as an unparalleled cultural icon of Kashmiri language. In a statement AMK said that a poet, critic and life-long language activist, Hajini would be remembered for his literary contributions and tremendous love for Kashmiri language and culture.

AMK President Muhammad Amin Bhat described Hajini a pillar of Kashmir’s cultural scenario and his departure an irreparable loss for AMK. Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation (AZMRF) Patron Khurshid Zargar also condoled Hajini’s demise and expressed sympathy with his family.