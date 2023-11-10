B2V5 programme  | Locals  flag developmental concerns in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Nov 10: In the ongoing “Back to Village programme 5” awareness camps and Gram Sabhas were held in various areas of Ganderbal district which saw enthusiastic participation of locals. The designated officers discussed measures to further boost the developmental scenario.

Issues of public importance besides the implementation of welfare schemes formed part of these interactions.

The general public flagged several issues related to agriculture and allied sectors and augmenting the civic amenities in their respective panchayat halqas. Issues related to macadamization and upgradation of roads, construction of playgrounds, improvement in electric supply, replacement of old water pipes, and transformers, repair of damaged electric poles and increasing transportation facilities were also highlighted during the Gram Sabhas.

The fifth phase of the ambitious “Back to Village” (B2V5) programme commenced on Wednesday in 42 Panchayats of Ganderbal district with great enthusiasm and active participation of PRIs and locals.

The designated Visiting Officers along with supporting staff and government functionaries reached their destinations for two days and one night stay. They listened to issues and concerns of villagers besides preparing and approving the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) as per the developmental aspirations of people of the village, officials said.

On day one, Visiting Officers/Prabhari Officers (PO) deployed in these Panchayats for B2V5 interacted with people and noted their day-to-day developmental issues. They also took stock of the ongoing developmental works taken up in their Panchayats under different schemes and inspected functioning of the schools, Wellness Centre, Anganwadi centres and other institutions.

In the first phase, the Back to Village-5 programme has been started in 42 Panchayats out of 126 Panchayats of district Ganderbal while the same process continued in other Panchayats of the district in a phased manner.

Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Zubair Ahmad visited Safapora-C Panchayat where he interacted with the people and took stock of their developmental needs. He also interacted with the Shikara owners in Manasbal park and inquired about the assistance and support being provided to them by the administration. Similarly, Assistant Director Fisheries Ganderbal, Salman Rouf visited Yangoora B Panchayat while DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal, Owais Ahmed toured Sonamarg-A Panchayat as visiting officers and took stock of issues and concerns of people of these panchayats.

Other designated POs visited their respective panchayats, interacted with the public and undertook review of previous and current year deliverables with special focus on improving e-services penetration, user experience for greater accessibility etc. They also monitored the saturation of different Centrally Sponsored Schemes including beneficiary oriented schemes like Jal Jeeven Mission, PMAY-G, PMEGP, PM-Kissan, KCC, etc at grassroots level.

On day two, visiting officers (VOs) listened to the aspirations of the people and took feedback to ensure effective implementation of developmental schemes and highlight their issues and grievances to the higher ups. During the programme, visiting officers held Gram Sabhas and informed people about the centrally sponsored schemes for the welfare of the general public.

Visiting Officers highlighted the importance of conducting 5th phase of “Back to village” programmes which are being conducted to assess development on ground and bring administration at the door steps of people to listen to their developmental issues and demands. On Friday Under Secretary J&K Govt Grievance Cell, Azeeta Sehar Qureshi visited Panchayat Gadoora as Visiting Officer where she interacted with the people and took stock of development. She also reviewed saturation of different Centrally Sponsored Schemes including beneficiary oriented schemes like Jal Jeeven Mission, PMAY-G, PMEGP, PM-Kissan, KCC, etc. Similarly, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain visited Kujar Panchayat as visiting officer and took stock of the demands fulfilled and the demands of priority. He undertook review of previous and current year deliverables with special focus on improving e-services penetration, user experience for greater accessibility.