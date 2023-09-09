BABAR QADRI KILLING CASE | SIA announces Rs 10 lakh award for providing information

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of senior advocate of J&K High Court Babar Qadri.

SIA issued a Public Notice on Saturday. “A cash reward of Rs 10,00000 (Rupees Ten lacs) is announced for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of Senior Advocate of J&K High Court Late Babar Qadri S/O Sh. Mohd Yasin Qadri R/O Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar who was killed by terrorists on 24.09.2020 at his residence,” reads the notice.