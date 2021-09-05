Bad road irks Shopian villagers

Shopian: The residents of Tulihalan, a picturesque village located across the burbling Rambiara stream in south Kashmir’s Shopian district are facing tremendous hardships due to a battered road leading to their village.

According to residents, nearly a 2 km long stretch from Kapalmochan temple to the village has not been repaired for over a decade. “The road is in a rundown state. It has not been repaired since it was constructed,” said a group of residents. The village comprising over 100 households mostly remains cut off from the rest of the district due to heavy accumulation of snow along the road during the winters.