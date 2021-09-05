Bad road irks Shopian villagers

Shopian: The residents of Tulihalan, a picturesque village located across the burbling Rambiara stream in south Kashmir’s Shopian district are facing tremendous hardships due to a battered road leading to their village.
According to residents, nearly a 2 km long stretch from Kapalmochan temple to the village has not been repaired for over a decade. “The road is in a rundown state. It has not been repaired since it was constructed,” said a group of residents. The village comprising over 100 households mostly remains cut off from the rest of the district due to heavy accumulation of snow along the road during the winters.
“Due to the bad condition of the road, the authorities usually avoid clearing it during the frosty winters,” the residents said. They said that they had to ferry the sick to the hospitals on cots during the winters and sometimes their condition enroute medical facility worsens. “During the last winter we took a pregnant woman from Devpora to District Hospital Shopian on a bedstead,” they said. Shakeel Ahmad, a local told Greater Kashmir that the road connected several outlying villages including Bona Devpora and Krachpatri.
He said that they umpteen times brought the issue to the notice of the concerned authorities but to no avail. “They did nothing except for giving mere assurances,” Ahmad said. Executive Engineer R&B Division Shopian Farooq Ahmad said that he would look into the matter once he resumes his duty.