Bakeries, green grocers charge hefty rates from consumers in Bandipora

Bandipora: The bakers and green grocers are having a field day in north Kashmir's Bandipora and are fleecing consumers by charging exorbitant rates.

The market checking squads are having a little to no impact on controlling the prices of essential commodities which are continuously skyrocketing here.

Scores of the customers and the locals in north Kashmir's Bandipora district said that the government’s fixed rates were not being adhered to anywhere in the markets and that the announcements were restricted to news or social media.

The locals said the bakers and confectionaries were charging heavy rates and the field teams were having little impact.