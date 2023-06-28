Baldev Singh Raina greets people on Eid

Srinagar: S Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman, United Sikh Progressive Forum and Peaks Group of Companies and Member of a Management Committee of PhD Chamber of Commerce and Chairman, FADA- Kashmir Chapter has extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people.

In his message Raina said that this festival “give us an opportunity to share each other’s happiness by working together.” Eid-ul- Adha is a time for forgiveness, kindness, and compassion. These qualities are the essence of Islam. Eid is a time of joy and celebration; a time to make peace with all neighbours, relatives and friends, and resolve differences,” Raina said.

He added that this auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to rejuvenate bonds of kinship, peace and demonstrate tolerance and sympathy towards each other.

He requested all the capable people of the society to increase the joy and celebration of the festival by coming forward generously to help the resource-less and needy people, respecting the message contained in this festival of happiness.

“It is to be hoped that the goodwill of the season will add a new impetus to peace, reconciliation, development and prosperity. The people of Valley deserve nothing less and do not forget to look after the needy people and prove you to be a useful and noble member of society. In closing remarks,” the chairman said. He wished to all an Eid full of joy, happiness and contentment.