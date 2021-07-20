Baldev Singh Raina greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: S.Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman & Managing Director-Peaks Auto (P) Limited and Chairman-PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Kashmir today extended his greetings to people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.
In a statement Raina said, “this festive season, send you our warmest wishes for a blessed Eid. May your family be showered with health, prosperity, joy and love. We can’t deny that the celebratory spirit has, in one way or the other, been dampened by the fight against this invisible enemy around the world.
That said, we take heart knowing as tough as it may be, every single one of us continues to remain strong - especially those of us who are still away from our families. We continue to do our best in keeping ourselves and our families’ safe, and slowly but surely, we all will emerge from this battle stronger and more resilient. Thus, although celebrations are quieter this year, we hope you’ll still take the time to seek comfort, peace and warmth with your loved ones no matter the distance - while staying safe at home. We would like to leave you with a quote which resonated with us, and we hope it will with you too.”