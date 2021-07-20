Baldev Singh Raina greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: S.Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman & Managing Director-Peaks Auto (P) Limited and Chairman-PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Kashmir today extended his greetings to people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement Raina said, “this festive season, send you our warmest wishes for a blessed Eid. May your family be showered with health, prosperity, joy and love. We can’t deny that the celebratory spirit has, in one way or the other, been dampened by the fight against this invisible enemy around the world.