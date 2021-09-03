Bandh Paether vanishes from Shopian district

“It was the only and most powerful medium of storytelling and creating awareness among the masses about a host of issues,” Bhat says in a feeble voice.

He says that a blunt satire coupled with music and dance performances used to do wonders.

“Bhandhs would denounce dowry, corruption and other evils in a satirical fashion,” Bhat says.

Over 70 percent of the people in this village of well-heeled apple orchardists were associated with the Bhand Paether and the artists used to move from village-to-village to stage plays.

Bhat had an itch to perform Bhand Paether when he was young.

According to him, he was only 12-years-old when he started playing ‘Bache Kout’ (child dancer) in Bhand Paether and performed in Punjab and Lahore during the Dogra rule.

“The people outside Kashmir not only liked my performances but also loved me because of my ruby-red cheeks,” Bhat says while a smile flickers across his face.

In 1960, Bhat along with other artists of the area formed Kounsar Theater and staged hundreds of plays across the length and breadth of Kashmir under this banner.

‘Watal Paether’, ‘Bohir Paether’, ‘Darza Paether’, ‘Gosain Paether’ were some of the popular forms and plays the artists would generally stage.