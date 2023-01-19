Bandipora Admin retrieves 1571 kanal government land

Bandipora: Acting tough against land grabbers, District Administration Bandipora retrieved around 1600 kanals of government land in single day anti-encroachment drives carried out across the district today thereby increasing the total retrieved land to around 28000 kanals which includes 13217 kanals of state land and 15471 kanals of kahcharai land.

It was informed that in last one week around 3000 kanals of land was retrieved from the land grabbers including 500 kanals of land in Sumbal lying adjacent to Highway having industrial utility.

The retrieved land is also being earmarked for various public purposes like developmental projects, playgrounds, village centric amenities, industries, etc. by the Revenue officials in consultation with concerned villagers/PRIs and sign boards are also erected immediately after the eviction drives, officials said.