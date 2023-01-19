Bandipora Admin retrieves 1571 kanal government land

Bandipora: Acting tough against land grabbers, District Administration Bandipora retrieved around 1600 kanals of government land in single day anti-encroachment drives carried out across the district today thereby increasing the total retrieved land to around 28000 kanals which includes 13217 kanals of state land and 15471 kanals of kahcharai land.
It was informed that in last one week around 3000 kanals of land was retrieved from the land grabbers including 500 kanals of land in Sumbal lying adjacent to Highway having industrial utility.
The retrieved land is also being earmarked for various public purposes like developmental projects, playgrounds, village centric amenities, industries, etc. by the Revenue officials in consultation with concerned villagers/PRIs and sign boards are also erected immediately after the eviction drives, officials said.
It was given out that out of total 20887 of kahcharai land 15471 Kanals of land has been retrieved amounting to 75% of Kahcharai land in the district and the concerned Tehsildars have already issued notices to the encroachers and the efforts for removal of encroachments on the rest of the land are underway in full-swing.
Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad said that illegal occupation of Government and public land puts stress on land resources and urged the encroachers to voluntarily remove illegal occupancy or face action.
He said anti encroachment drives are underway across the district and urged public to cooperate in anti-encroachment drives carried out by administration.
He said that the District has created a land bank of around 25000 Kanals out of which around 1550 Kanals have been earmarked for Industrial Estates, 2000 kanals for Industrial Use (Out of which around 1377 Kanals stand already transferred), around 100 kanals for Handloom/ Handicraft and other agri-based activities and around 200 kanals for setting up of Housing Colony in Watpora Bandipora.
Sumbal 500 Kanals of prime land having industrial utility lying adjacent to highway was retrieved in last week and anti-encroachment drives are taken to preserve Government land from illegal possession of land mafia and use the land for public good.
Dr. Owais also appreciated the efforts of concerned Tehsildars and other field officials of Revenue Department in anti-encroachment drives and asked them to speed up the drives with added efforts and dedication.
Dr. Owais said the retrieved land has been earmarked for Developmental projects, industries, agriculture, horticulture and allied activities.