Bandipora Blaze | 3 shops gutted, firefighter injured

Bandipora: Three shops were completely damaged and a firefighter was injured in a nocturnal fire incident in Qazipora village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Witnesses said that the fire broke out at around midnight in a shop in the Qazipora area, engulfing two more shops in the shopping lane.

The victim whose property was damaged was identified as Muhammad Yousuf Jan, son of Muhammad Sarwar Jan of the same area.

In the incident, an official from the Fire and Emergency Services Department who was dousing off the flames received minor injuries.

He has been identified as Amin Rasool. The officials said that they were ascertaining the cause of the fire.

The Revenue officials said that they were estimating the damages and would move the case for any possible compensation accordingly.