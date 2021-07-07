Bandipora court acquits 3 persons after 31 years

Bandipora: The court of Judicial Magistrate Towfeel Ahmad Mir acquitted three persons after a gap of 31years after the only surviving witness turned hostile.

The one-page judgement was announced Wednesday in a case (State of J&K versus Abdul Raheem Lone, Yusuf Lone and Shaban Lone, all residents of Athwatoo, Bandipora, in a case under an FIR No 56/1990 of Police Station Bandipora under sections 332, 380 and 457 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Of the five witnesses in the case, four have died during the three decades while the fifth witness turned hostile, forcing the court to announce the judgement in favour of the accused.