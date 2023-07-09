BANDIPORA DIARY

Clogged and overflowing drains

One of the major problems is the choked drains in the town. The drains emit a foul smell due to lack of de-silting, and they also overflow during rains, spreading garbage on the roads and affecting pedestrian movement.

The locals said they have repeatedly complained to the Municipal Council, but no action has been taken to clean and repair most drains. “It is a worry; whenever there are rains at night, we fear that the water may seep into the houses,” a local said.

He said they have to ensure the drains are not clogged on a daily basis by removing garbage from them. The resident said the authorities should come up with a plan and reconstruct the drainage on modern lines, and till then, “at least they should de-silt the drains, which may ease some of the problems.”

Main bypass cum link road out of bounds

Another issue is the closure of the main link road that connects Bandipora town and acts as a bypass to ease traffic congestion in the market areas. The road caved in more than a month ago near Nusoo after heavy rains. The road has not been repaired by the Roads and Buildings Department yet, as locals allege that construction is intermittent and going at a snail’s pace.

The locals say the road closure has increased the traffic flow in the market areas, which are already crowded due to lack of space. The road also provides access to several places without having to pass through the market area. The locals urge the authorities to take up the matter on a priority basis and restore the road as soon as possible.