BANDIPORA DIARY

Clogged and overflowing drains
One of the major problems is the choked drains in the town. The drains emit a foul smell due to lack of de-silting, and they also overflow during rains, spreading garbage on the roads and affecting pedestrian movement.
The locals said they have repeatedly complained to the Municipal Council, but no action has been taken to clean and repair most drains. “It is a worry; whenever there are rains at night, we fear that the water may seep into the houses,” a local said.
He said they have to ensure the drains are not clogged on a daily basis by removing garbage from them. The resident said the authorities should come up with a plan and reconstruct the drainage on modern lines, and till then, “at least they should de-silt the drains, which may ease some of the problems.”
Main bypass cum link road out of bounds
Another issue is the closure of the main link road that connects Bandipora town and acts as a bypass to ease traffic congestion in the market areas. The road caved in more than a month ago near Nusoo after heavy rains. The road has not been repaired by the Roads and Buildings Department yet, as locals allege that construction is intermittent and going at a snail’s pace.
The locals say the road closure has increased the traffic flow in the market areas, which are already crowded due to lack of space. The road also provides access to several places without having to pass through the market area. The locals urge the authorities to take up the matter on a priority basis and restore the road as soon as possible.
ITI Road: Dachigam residents demand drainage facility
The residents of Dachigam, near ITI in town, have been demanding a drainage system as, according to the residents, rain and irrigation water flood their house compounds and the link road. The residents said the authorities were notified several times of the issue, but no one paid any heed to our pleas. “The issue is consistent, be it rainy or sunny, as the water seeps into our houses and also inundates the road, making huge potholes,” a local resident said. He said due to the issue not only was pedestrian movement affected but they could not celebrate happy occasions too.
Inner links to new colonies in shambles, locals demand tile paths
In addition, the inner links in wards 1, 2, and 3, which comprise most of the main town area, lack proper inner roads leading to the newly constructed colonies. The locals said that authorities need to wake up and construct tile paths for smooth pedestrian movement, especially for children and elderly people.
“There are large boulders and rocks in the alleys, which make it difficult to walk on, especially during the early morning and evening hours,” said Khurshid Ahmad, a local resident in Ward 2 near behind Girls Higher Secondary School. He said the Municipal Council should identify the spots that need tile paths as per government norms. He said there are nearly a dozen houses that use the path, but part of it is in shambles and needs repair or tiles.