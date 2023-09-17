BANDIPORA DIARY

Kotasatri villagers demand footbridge

The villagers of Kotasatri in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have demanded a new footbridge over the Arin rivulet to connect them with the rest of the district. The villagers complained that they were fed up with using a temporary wooden bridge that could collapse and prove dangerous at any time as it had been in very bad shape for years.

Abdul Rashid, a villager said the old and dilapidated bridge was the only link to connect the villagers to neighboring habitations and needed immediate upgradation to ease the hardships of the locals.

“The non-availability of a vital footbridge is causing immense hardships to the inhabitants, living on both sides of the rivulet," the locals said.

Villagers said they, especially students and children, have to either take a 3 km long alternative route or cross over the rivulet to reach their respective destinations at times when water levels are high.

The villagers appealed to Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to personally intervene in the matter and fulfill this long pending demand.