BANDIPORA DIARY

Bandipora residents complain about non-availability of evening transport

The commuters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are unhappy with the non-availability of the local cab service after 5 pm and complain about the drivers mistreating them, especially in the evenings.

Many passengers said that they have to beg for rides at double fares or face rude responses from the drivers.

They said that the Bandipora cab stand closes much earlier than other stands in Kashmir like Ganderbal and Sumbal in Sonawari division.

They said that cabs to Ganderbal and other uphill villages in Bandipora are also not available in the evening.

The commuters urged the local transportation authorities to solve the issue and ensure reliable and proper transportation service.

Kathpora Beharabad residents demand better healthcare facilities

The residents of Kathpora Beharabad in the Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are complaining about poor healthcare and a lack of basic facilities at the sub-center in the village.

The locals said that the center had inadequate staff, which affected patient care.

They said that they had to visit other health facilities, which was costly and time-consuming, especially for severely ill patients.

The locals also accused the staff of being unpunctual and negligent in their duties, saying that the elderly patients suffered the most.

They said that besides a lack of staff and doctors, the center also lacked basic healthcare facilities.

The locals appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, to intervene and redress their grievances.

Pesky power cuts irk locals

With winter still months away, pesky power cuts have returned to north Kashmir's Bandipora district, annoying the consumers.

Locals said that not only are unmetered areas suffering but also those living in metered areas who pay hefty amounts every month. The locals are concerned that the issue would be further complicated in the winter and they might have to bear the bitter cold of winter without electricity and in darkness.

The locals have requested the concerned authorities to come clean about the issue of power cuts in September.