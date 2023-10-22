BANDIPORA DIARY

Students, staff of Bandipora Polytechnic College suffer due to poor road

The students and staff of the government polytechnic college in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have expressed their anguish over the dilapidated condition of the approach road to the college.

The road as per the students and staff is full of potholes and gets filled with mud during rain, making it difficult for them to reach the institution.

Insiders told Greater Kashmir that around 300 students study in the college, which offers diploma courses in various engineering disciplines.

They said that they had been facing severe problems due to the bad state of the road for some years when the college was shifted, despite bringing it to the notice of the authorities many times.

The students also complained about the lack of transportation facilities, as they have to walk a long distance from the main Bandipora-Sopore road to reach the college.

The lecturers at the college have also raised their voices against the poor road conditions.

The students and staff urged the authorities to take immediate action and resolve their grievances.