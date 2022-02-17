Bandipora girls secure 2 positions but district records lowest pass percentage

Bandipora: The north Kashmir’s Bandipora district recorded the lowest pass percentage among Kashmir districts in class 10th results although it also recorded two positions.
Though on the one hand, the district cheered for the two girl position holders from Sumbal and Bandipora for scoring 100 percent marks, the overall percentage is disappointing.
Among all the districts of winter zone Kashmir, Bandipora figured at the lowest with the overall pass percentage of 64.62.
The results were equally disappointing the previous year, the official records point out.
The academicians in Bandipora expressed their anguish at the results stating that Bandipora used to be once known for Ilm (knowledge), Adab (literature), and Aab (water).
“As far as the results are concerned, Bandipora has the lowest pass percentage among all the districts,” lecturer, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said expressing dismay.
However, he expressed happiness over two Bandipora girls securing two positions.
However, there is also a silver lining with scores of government schools, even from the upper belts, recording a decent pass percentage.
The Government High School in far-off Ketsan village recorded 100 percent results.
TawheedParvaiz, a teacher at the school, was hailed for the results of the school by scores of locals and academicians.
Principal Government Degree College, Bandipora, Amin Malik said that the percentage did not matter and the marks were just a “stepping stone”.