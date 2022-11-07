Bandipora IED blast case cracked

Sopore: Police in Sopore on Monday said that they have cracked the recent IED blast case of Kenusa Bandipora .

Two LeT hybrid terrorists involved in the terror crime have been also arrested. Three IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy.

SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab during a press briefing said acting on a specific information a special checkpoint was established by police near Watlab Crossing in Sopore.

“During checking a suspicious person carrying a white coloured bag coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was asked to stop. However, the suspicious person tried to flee from the spot but he was apprehended by the alert police party,” he said.