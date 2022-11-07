Bandipora IED blast case cracked

Sopore: Police in Sopore on Monday said that they have cracked the recent IED blast case of Kenusa Bandipora .
Two LeT hybrid terrorists involved in the terror crime have been also arrested. Three IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy.
SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab during a press briefing said acting on a specific information a special checkpoint was established by police near Watlab Crossing in Sopore.
“During checking a suspicious person carrying a white coloured bag coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was asked to stop. However, the suspicious person tried to flee from the spot but he was apprehended by the alert police party,” he said.
He added that on search, two IEDs were recovered from the white coloured bag he was carrying with. He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganie alias Shahid son of Sonawallha Ganie resident of Kehnusa Bandipora.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person is a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. On his further disclosure, another hybrid terrorist identified as Wasim Raja Lone son of Ghulam Mohd Lone resident of Kehnusa Bandipora was arrested from whose possession one more IED was recovered.
During further questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they had planned and executed the IED attack in Kenusa area of Bandipora on October 27.