Bandipora town wears shabby look due to ‘dearth’ of sanitation staff

Najjar said that it is not possible to keep the town 100 percent clean with the present strength. “ The sweepers are less in the MCB.” The staff collects tons of garbage aided by two trucks, one each dumper and loader and 2 suckers to unblock choked drains and clean toilets. Moreover, the locals said there are scores of other vehicles gathering rust for the want of repairs.

“There were dust bins placed all over and we had to remove them as even the public claimed that it attracted foul smell, canines and also at times affected smooth flow of traffic. To aid this, door to door garbage collection hoppers were still in service and effective too, “but there are many who don’t opt for it,” Hussain explained. So the Council, he said, at certain places, was “forced to place those bins back like in Nussu and near HSS”.

With the Municipal council is grappling with garbage collection, the lack of staff has put an extra burden on them while the town is becoming messy with every passing day. The council said, “strengthening staff can only help in keeping the town clean.” More so, as per the officials, the Solid Waste Management Segregation plant is also coming up at Zalwaan to help with the scientific burial of the waste as fencing for the 30-kanal dumping area is being carried out.