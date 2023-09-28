Bandipora village fumes over power outages, studies hit

Bandipora: The Nadihal village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district is facing acute power outages that have disrupted the daily lives and education of students, furious villagers claimed.

Students claimed they are not able to complete their assignments, attend online classes, or do their research due to the irregular electricity supply.

“My father cannot afford alternative sources of power supply other than electricity provided to them by the PDD department,” Aamir Yousuf, a young PG student said.

He added, “My career is on stake as the power supply remains cut off consistently during peak hours.”