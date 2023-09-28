Bandipora village fumes over power outages, studies hit

Bandipora: The Nadihal village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district is facing acute power outages that have disrupted the daily lives and education of students, furious villagers claimed.
Students claimed they are not able to complete their assignments, attend online classes, or do their research due to the irregular electricity supply.
“My father cannot afford alternative sources of power supply other than electricity provided to them by the PDD department,” Aamir Yousuf, a young PG student said.
He added, “My career is on stake as the power supply remains cut off consistently during peak hours.”
The parents are equally distraught and shared their concern and anguish over the situation as, according to them, students are already facing competition and stress and the power crisis only adds to their woes.
“Our children’s education is at stake due to these unscheduled power cuts. They are already dealing with the challenges of competition and these frequent disruptions only add to their stress,” Ghulam Nabi, a concerned parent and resident of Nadihal village said.
The power cuts have also affected the business and domestic chores.
“We are facing difficulties in performing everyday tasks. Business operations in the village have also been severely affected, causing economic hardships for local entrepreneurs,” a resident who wished to remain anonymous said.
The villagers appealed to the district administration and the concerned authorities to address this issue urgently and provide uninterrupted power supply to the village.