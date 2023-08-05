Bandipora village mourns killing of local Army soldier

Bandipora: A pall of gloom gripped Dachigam village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday as the news of the killing of Waseem Sarwar Bhat, an Army sepoy who was among three soldiers killed during an encounter in the upper reaches of Kulgam, reached his home on Friday.

The 31-year-old soldier leaves behind his parents, siblings, and a wife, who is expecting their child in three months.

Waseem was also a passionate footballer who played for the local club, Iqra Football.

A medical science graduate, Waseem followed his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the Army in 2014.

He married in November 2021 and last visited his family on Eid.

“His colleague called me at 2:30 am and told me, ‘Your brother has been injured’. He then called me again after 15 minutes to tell me he had succumbed,” his younger brother Zubair Sarwar Bhat told Greater Kashmir.

He said Waseem had rejoined duties about 20 days ago.

“His wife is pregnant,” Zubair said.