Bandipora village mourns killing of local Army soldier

Bandipora: A pall of gloom gripped Dachigam village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday as the news of the killing of Waseem Sarwar Bhat, an Army sepoy who was among three soldiers killed during an encounter in the upper reaches of Kulgam, reached his home on Friday.
The 31-year-old soldier leaves behind his parents, siblings, and a wife, who is expecting their child in three months.
Waseem was also a passionate footballer who played for the local club, Iqra Football.
A medical science graduate, Waseem followed his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the Army in 2014.
He married in November 2021 and last visited his family on Eid.
“His colleague called me at 2:30 am and told me, ‘Your brother has been injured’. He then called me again after 15 minutes to tell me he had succumbed,” his younger brother Zubair Sarwar Bhat told Greater Kashmir.
He said Waseem had rejoined duties about 20 days ago.
“His wife is pregnant,” Zubair said.
His wife, mother, and other relatives were inconsolable as they waited for his body to arrive.
His father, Mohammad Sarwar Bhat, a retired government employee, was also speechless.
The neighbours, who shared their grief, said that they had not eaten since they heard the news.
They described him as a man of character and a humble human being.
“His commanding officer told us that they not only lost a soldier but a great footballer who played for his unit,” a relative, Rafique Ahmad, said.
Women sat huddled in the house compound on Saturday, wailing and singing dirges while anxiously waiting for his body to arrive home.
Waseem, apart from his parents, leaves behind two younger brothers and three married sisters.
He had also been constructing a new house for his family, but his dream to live in it with his wife and child was shattered in Kulgam.
Azhar Ali Lone, a childhood friend, said, “He was humble and would spend from his own pocket to help children learn football.”
His teammates and friends fondly remembered him as a friendly, pure-hearted person who "never betrayed anyone".
“He always supported good quality football and footballers. His contribution to football was immense,” District Football Association said in a statement.