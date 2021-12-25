Bandipora village residents protest against Jal Shakti Deptt officials

Carrying empty containers, pitchers, and buckets, the women raised slogans against the “false promises” made by the Jal Shakti Department.

“We have been without potable water for more than two months now,” Shabnam Bano, a woman from Manzpora said.

She said that they had to walk long distances to get potable water as the nearby rivulets were dry and dirty.

Mushtaq Lone, a local said, “Five-inch water supply pipes were laid by connecting them with the main supply line. However, according to the plumbers, the pipes have got blocked due to an issue. Two months since, there has been no headway in resolving the issue.”