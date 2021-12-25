Bandipora village residents protest against Jal Shakti Deptt officials

Bandipora: The residents of Manzpora village in the Aloosa tehsil of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Saturday staged a protest against the non-availability of water supply for the past two months.
Scores of residents, both men, and women, protested against the employees of the Jal Shakti Department for failing to resolve their issue.
Carrying empty containers, pitchers, and buckets, the women raised slogans against the “false promises” made by the Jal Shakti Department.
“We have been without potable water for more than two months now,” Shabnam Bano, a woman from Manzpora said.
She said that they had to walk long distances to get potable water as the nearby rivulets were dry and dirty.
Mushtaq Lone, a local said, “Five-inch water supply pipes were laid by connecting them with the main supply line. However, according to the plumbers, the pipes have got blocked due to an issue. Two months since, there has been no headway in resolving the issue.”
Locals said that the Jal Shakti Department officials had informed them that they required some “check valve” to regulate the water supply but that was not being provided to them by the department.
The locals said that the officials were not paying attention to their repeated requests to restore the water supply to the village.
They appealed to the local administration to look into their demands and resolve the water crisis.