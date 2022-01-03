Bandipora village residents without proper electric supply for 2 decades

Bandipora: Chandergeer village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is without electricity for the past two decades.

The villagers of Haji Mohalla said that the Power Development Department (PDD) was not paying heed to their repeated pleas to provide a proper power supply to the area.

“It has been two decades since the area has been without electric supply. Our area has no electric poles or an electric transformer. Electric wires run over trees, putting villagers at risk,” said Abdul Ahad Bhat, a local.