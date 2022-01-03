Bandipora village residents without proper electric supply for 2 decades

Bandipora: Chandergeer village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is without electricity for the past two decades.
The villagers of Haji Mohalla said that the Power Development Department (PDD) was not paying heed to their repeated pleas to provide a proper power supply to the area.
“It has been two decades since the area has been without electric supply. Our area has no electric poles or an electric transformer. Electric wires run over trees, putting villagers at risk,” said Abdul Ahad Bhat, a local.
As per the villagers, they see electric supply once in a blue moon.
“The voltage is not even sufficient to light a bulb,” said Khadija, a middle-aged woman.
She said that proper electric supply, the education of school-going children of the area suffers.
Abdul Samad Bhat from Haqqani Mohalla said that the area was without proper electric supply for the past two decades now and there was no infrastructure in place.
“We took up the issue with DDCs, BDCs, and higher officials but to no avail,” Samad said.
Sarpanch of the village, Ghulam Rasool Rather said that the area was without proper electric supply for the past 20 years and no basic infrastructure like electric transformers and electric poles were in place.
“The area is being treated unfairly,” he said.
Rather said that despite having no electric supply, the residents were made to pay bills.
The residents demanded the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to redress their grievances.