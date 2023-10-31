Bandipora villagers demand compensation for land taken for road project in 2014

Bandipora: Villagers from Dardpora in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are annoyed with the R&B department for not paying compensation to those whose land was taken for a road project in 2014.

A delegation of villagers said the road from Dardpora to Nagwani was built under the NABARD wing of the department.

“The road was completed in two years,” said Ali Mohammad, a local village head. He said all the components, including macadamisation, were done.

However, the affected villagers were never compensated despite promises.