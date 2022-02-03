Bandipora villagers demand compensation for land taken from them under PMGSY

Bandipora: Scores of residents from at least four villages of Kahnusa, Garoora, Aloosa, and Chan Daji in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Thursday staged a protest in front the mini secretariate demanding promised compensation for their land taken by officials for executing Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road projects years ago.
The villagers said that despite several representations and passage of several years, the compensation for the land which was taken from them for undertaking PMGSY, the central government’s road project connecting villages, remains pending.
The villagers said despite the roads being complete, the residents whose land came under the project had not been compensated yet, and were forced let to fend for themselves without any accountability on part of the authorities.
Abdul Aziz, a local said, “When the concerned department started construction of roads, we were promised due compensation for our land. We submitted our land deeds to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, but despite passage of several years, the compensation remains to be paid.”
Muhammad Hamza, another villager said, “At certain places, paddy land came under the road projects, and at other places land used for cultivating fruits was taken by force.”