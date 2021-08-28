Banihal shuts against closing down of passenger vehicle stand

Banihal: Authorities in Banihal town of Ramban district have shut down the main passenger vehicle stand in the town citing frequent traffic jams, triggering a shutdown by the local transporters and traders on Saturday.

The shutdown being observed on the call of the ‘Beoparmandal Banihal’ has affected normal life in the town.

President of the trade body, Naseer Ahmed Wani told Greater Kashmir that the local administration had compelled them to go for a shutdown by closing the passenger vehicle stand despite repeated pleas against the move.