Banned Jamaat-e-Islami member arrested for collecting funds

"Three receipt books of Jamaat-e-Islami, one mobile phone and Rs 15,900 in cash, which was collected by him from the general public in the name of banned organization JeI, was recovered," police said.

Police said during further investigation, a search was also carried out at his house at Kanlibagh from where two JK Bank passbooks, three cheque books and a blank booklet of the banned group was recovered.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been taken started.