Bar and Bench constitute two wheels of carriage of justice: HC

“We have no manner of doubt while deciding this petition, the Bar Association and its members being conscious of the constitutional position as also laws on the subject to strengthen the justice delivery system and in continuation will also uphold the dignity, honour and respect of the Courts,” the bench said, adding, “We say so as the faith and confidence of the people on Courts shall be the sole survival depending on the approach of the lawyers.”

While the Court noted that there may be incidents which have taken ugly situation not only like the present one but all over the country, it said mostly the matters got settled amicably in the larger interest of maintaining the relation between Bar and Bench.

Appreciating the role an advocate plays in the society, the court said the development of Lawyers as a class of professionals can be attributed to the need for trained persons who can form the competent interface to facilitate the interaction between the lay persons and the judiciary.

“The difference between the legal profession and other professions lies in the fact that what lawyers do affects not only an individual but the administration of justice which is the foundation of the civilized society”.

While the bench underscored that advocate owes a duty to his client in the capacity of a professional, and towards the Court in the capacity of an officer and the friend of the Court, it said: “ This may and often does lead to a conflict. In cases of conflict, as far as possible, the advocate tries to balance his competing obligations,” the court said. “However, where the conflict is irreconcilable, as an officer of the Court concerned in the administration of justice, he has an overriding duty to the court, to the standards of his profession, and to the public.”

The Court observed that Justice is the cornerstone in a democratic society characterized by the rule of law and in an adversarial system, the advocate could be described, to some extent, as a minister of justice.