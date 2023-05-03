Bar Association Baramulla bids adieu to outgoing PD&SJ, Mobile Magistrate

Baramulla: Bar Association Baramulla on Wednesday organised a farewell function here to bid adieu to the outgoing Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani and Mobile Magistrate Baramulla Sajad-ur-Rehman.

Ist Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Malik, NIA judge, Pawan Kumar, Munsif Judge Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, President Bar Association Baramulla, Farooq-u-Din besides Bar members, advocates and other concerned participanted in the farewell function.

All the bar members and advocates present in the function lauded the working style and leadership qualities of both the judges and extended their best wishes for their new assignment.