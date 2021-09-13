Baramulla admin starts land acquisition for Delina flyover

Baramulla: The Baramulla district administration has started a land acquisition process for the construction of a flyover at Delina.

The flyover is part of the Baramulla-Srinagar four-lane project work on which is likely to start soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Baramulla, Muhammad Ahsan Mir, said that the process of land acquisition had started and a notification in connection with the land acquisition had been issued.

“The process will be completed on a priority basis,” he said.

Earlier, the Centre approved a proposal for the construction of a flyover at Sangrama.

According to the officials, the flyovers at Sangrama and Delina in Baramulla are part of the four-lane Srinagar-Baramulla project.

The Srinagar-Baramulla highway is a key project of the J&K administration.

As part of the project, a four-lane road would be constructed from Narbal to Baramulla while a two-lane road would be developed from Baramulla to Uri town. The project also has a proposal for constructing a bypass at Pattan and Kanispora in Baramulla.

The Srinagar-Baramulla four-lane project is a long-pending one put in abeyance by the successive regimes.

Once completed, the project would ensure better road connectivity between Baramulla with the summer capital, Srinagar.