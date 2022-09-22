Baramulla administration launches ‘Nayi Soch’ initiative

Baramulla: With focus on drug de-addiction and women welfare schemes, the district administration Baramulla on Thursday launched a Nayi Soch initiative. The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among masses about the rising substance abuse besides the women welfare schemes.

In this regard a day-long seminar was organised by District hub for Empowerment of Women, Baramulla in collaboration with district administration Baramulla at Kashmir University's north campus Delina, here.

The event was organised to reach out to the target audience and sensitize them about the collective efforts of the administration in eradicating the drug abuse and creating awareness about the women welfare schemes.