Baramulla administration launches ‘Nayi Soch’ initiative

Baramulla: With focus on drug de-addiction and women welfare schemes, the district administration Baramulla on Thursday launched a Nayi Soch initiative. The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among masses about the rising substance abuse besides the women welfare schemes.
In this regard a day-long seminar was organised by District hub for Empowerment of Women, Baramulla in collaboration with district administration Baramulla at Kashmir University's north campus Delina, here.
The event was organised to reach out to the target audience and sensitize them about the collective efforts of the administration in eradicating the drug abuse and creating awareness about the women welfare schemes.
In her address, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Sehrish Asgar who was the Chief Guest at the occasion, talked about the rising concern of the substance abuse and the incidents of the domestic violence against women.
Noting that thinking matters, the DC said a positive mindset can change the overall setup of the society and can lead it towards a better future.
"The initiative of the Nayi Soch has been particularly launched for those women who are depressed because of being deprived of their basic rights at their homes or workplaces," she said, adding that the depression was not the solution to the atrocities faced by women in any manner.
"They should approach the authorities and get their basic rights to live a dignified life," she said.
Dr Asgar said the women were often hesitant to share their ordeals due to which they continue to suffer in their lives.
"But i urge these women to approach the authorities who have the remedies for their problems," she said.
Notably, it was informed at the occasion that a One Stop Centre, has been launched by the social welfare department Baramulla wherein the cases of domestic violence and other family disputes are settled.
"The motive behind establishing the OSC is to avoid disputes in families and put a check on violence against women," she said.
The DC Baramulla also spoke about the menace of substance abuse noting that a survey has revealed that around six lakh people in J&K were involved in drug abuse. "The survey has also revealed that 30 percent drug addicts are women which is alarming," she said.
She said the district administration along with Baramulla police was taking collective efforts to eradicate drug menace and counsel the addicts to live a normal life.
"Rather than cure, our main focus is on prevention. But there are strict laws under NDPS which are applied to deal with the drug addicts and drug peddlers," she said.
Earlier in his address, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Muhammad Bhat spoke about the challenges faced in dealing with the drug peddlers.
He called for collective efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society.
"I am glad to share that some religious leaders are doing well in counseling drug addicts and drug peddlers," he said and called for collective efforts to nip the evil in the bud.
"It is very important to sensitise the target audience to check the menace of substance abuse," he said and urged people particularly the families to adopt a positive approach towards the youth who have done away with drugs.
"Instead of putting a stigma on them, we should behave maturely with these youth who have come out of this menace and want to get rehabilitated," he said.