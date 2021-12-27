BARAMULLA BLAZES | Absence of fire hydrants results in massive losses

Baramulla: The non-availability of fire hydrants in major towns of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts is proving to be a major factor in evading the losses inflicted by the incidents of fire, especially during the winter.

A fire hydrant plays an important role in keeping the water supply running during a fire incident.

During the installation of a fire hydrant, the system is connected directly to the water supply line to provide water for the firemen to fight a fire.