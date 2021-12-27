BARAMULLA BLAZES | Absence of fire hydrants results in massive losses

Baramulla: The non-availability of fire hydrants in major towns of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts is proving to be a major factor in evading the losses inflicted by the incidents of fire, especially during the winter.
A fire hydrant plays an important role in keeping the water supply running during a fire incident.
During the installation of a fire hydrant, the system is connected directly to the water supply line to provide water for the firemen to fight a fire.
The installation of a fire hydrant is carried out through a proper synergy by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Jal Shakti Department.
As per the officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, there is not a single fire hydrant installed in any major town of Baramulla district.
In Baramulla district, although the Fire and Emergency Services Department purchased three fire hydrants in 2018, for installation in Baramulla town, however, these fire hydrants are eating dust as there have been no concrete efforts by the department of Jal Shakti to facilitate its installation.
As per the officials of the Fire and Emergency Department Baramulla, the three purchased fire hydrants are lying idle as there has been no positive response from the Department of Jal Shakti to facilitate its installation.
Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Department, Baramulla, Abdul Khaliq Wani said, “We have been communicating to the officials of Jal Shakti Department for the past three years for the installation of these hydrants. However, they have shown no interest so far.”
He said that the department had identified three places for the installation of these fire hydrants, which include two in Main Bazaar, and one in Old Town Baramulla.
As fire incidents in winter flare up, the importance of fire hydrants, especially in urban areas becomes important.
The availability of fire hydrants in congested areas is likely to save property and losses could be minimised to a large extent.
An official of the Fire and Emergency Service Department, Baramulla, said that the topography of Baramulla town was such that the major population of the town was located at an elevated position.
He said that during a fire incident, once a fire tender is exhausted of water, it takes a lot of time to approach a water source and till that time, damage caused by the fire is massive.
“Recently, we saw a massive blaze at Noorbagh Baramulla. The fire left around 30 houses damaged. Had a fire hydrant been available in the town, the loss could have been minimized,” said an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Baramulla.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar said that he would take up the matter with the officials of the Jal Shakti Department.
“The installation of the fire hydrants will be taken up on a priority basis,” he said.