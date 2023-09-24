BARAMULLA DIARY

Beautify Jhelum riverbanks in Baramulla

The River Jhelum banks in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district continue to remain in a dismal state, leaving locals disheartened.

Urgent appeals have been made to the Baramulla district administration to start immediate measures for cleaning up the river banks.

The accumulated garbage, particularly piles of polythene, has marred the picturesque landscape.

The residents have appealed for the restoration of the serene River Jhelum to its former glory.

The River Jhelum plays a pivotal role in Baramulla town, serving as the primary source of water for its residents.

This lifeline caters to the tap water needs of the entire town.

The town itself is a scenic jewel, straddling both sides of the River Jhelum.

Besides, being surrounded by the mountains, it is a cup-shaped town.

However, the unsightly heaps of garbage on its banks distract the town's natural beauty.

In the past, the state administration had devised a plan to enhance the beauty of the River Jhelum by planting trees along its banks.

Unfortunately, this initiative was only partially executed, leaving significant portions of the riverbanks untouched.

Muhammad Ashraf, a local, while expressing his concern, said, “The authorities need to beautify the riverbanks so that the lifeline of the town, which is this River Jhelum, is saved.”

The beautification of the River Jhelum banks remains a pressing concern for the residents of Baramulla who hope the river will again become a source of pride and natural beauty for their town provided the administration takes constructive measures.