Baramulla District Administration grants 5 marla land to landless PMAY-G beneficiaries

Baramulla: Much to the delight of landless beneficiaries of Baramulla district, the Baramulla district administration allotted 5 marla land to five landless PMAY-G beneficiaries.

The Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue Baramulla, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, handed over sanction orders of 5 marlas of land to the five landless eligible beneficiaries of Baramulla under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme 2023.

Notably under PMAY-G, the UT Administration’s visionary housing scheme, any person with a J&K domicile who does not own family land or is not entitled to inherit 5 marla or more land will be in the scheme’s ambit.

On this occasion, the Additional District Development Commissioner extended congratulations to the beneficiaries on receiving the land documents.

While highlighting the benefits of the scheme, the ADDC said that this commendable effort is aimed at fostering upliftment and empowerment of the landless families.