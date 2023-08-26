Baramulla police organise seminar to combat drug menace

The senior senior superintendent of police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, while addressing the gathering reiterated his commitment to eradicate the drug menace from the society.

He said Baramulla police is relentlessly trying to cut the supply line of drugs and deal this menace with iron hand.

He said combined effort needs to be taken both by the police and the members of the civil society so that Baramulla district is relieved from the drugs. He said Baramulla police is committed to provide people of this district a drug free society. “However, to achieve the goal of drug free society, all the stakeholders must join hands and vow to contribute their bit for the welfare of the society,” he said and added, "In this year alone we have booked 54 drug peddlers under PSA, which shows our strong commitment to this noble cause,"

Notably, the Baramulla Police have registered more than 200 cases under NDPS Act and arrested more than 300 drug peddlers while as 54 hard-core drug peddlers have been booked under PITNDPS, PSA. Police have also frozen illegal drug property worth Rs 2 crore in Baramulla.

Baramulla Police have undertaken seve ral initiatives for eradication of drug menace in the society. Today's event was one more step towards this direction.